DS Smith to host the first in a series of seminars starting at 3.00pm today

Conference call

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) will today be hosting the first in a series of seminars for financial analysts and investors, starting at 3.00pm (UK).

The virtual event will be introduced by Miles Roberts, CEO of DS Smith, and comprise presentations from a number of the management team including our Head of Strategy and Head of Sales, Marketing and Innovation. After an extraordinary year, we will discuss our views on “Packaging in a post-Covid world”, together with a focus on the evolving and exciting trends in e-commerce and our leading customer offering to drive continuing volume and value-added growth.

The event will be via live webcast, with the link for registering available at www.dssmith/investors/results-and-presentations.com. The webcast will also be available for replay. The slide deck will be made available on our website at the start of the event.

DS Smith issued a Q1 trading update on 3 March 2021 and no new material financial information or trading update will be given today. DS Smith will issue a pre-close trading update for the period ending 30 April 2021 on 29 April.

