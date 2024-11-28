Dropbox, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$27.75’, now -2.2% Downside Potential

Dropbox, Inc. with ticker code (DBX) have now 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $33.00 and $20.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $27.75. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $28.37 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and the 200 day moving average is $24.12. The market capitalization for the company is 8.44B. The current share price for the company is: $28.00 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,256,521,709 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.18, revenue per share of $7.76 and a 10.5% return on assets.

Dropbox, Inc. is a provider of collaboration platforms. The Company offers solutions, which allow individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and focus on their work. Its products include Dropbox Passwords, Vault, Computer Backup, Dropbox Sign, DocSend, Dropbox Capture, and FormSwift. Its Dropbox Passwords allows users to sign-in to Websites and applications by creating and storing usernames and passwords across devices. Its Vault helps to secure and organize sensitive information in the cloud. DocSend is a document sharing and analytics platform that gives customers visibility into what happens to their documents after they send them. FormSwift is a cloud-based service that gives individuals and businesses a solution to create, complete, edit, and save critical business forms and agreements. Dropbox Sign is an e-signature and document workflow platform that enables customers to sign, send, and receive documents through its intuitive Web and mobile-based interfaces.