Drill results point to larger gold system at Ora Banda’s Sand King

Ora Banda Mining has uncovered a series of high-grade gold zones at its Sand King deposit in Western Australia that point to a larger mineralised system than previously modelled. Recent drilling has extended gold mineralisation well beyond the current life-of-mine plan, delivering intercepts that increase confidence in both near-term production and longer-term growth.

The strongest results include broad, high-grade intervals with consistent gold content, as well as narrower hits carrying exceptionally rich grades. These sit north of the current underground development, in areas not previously included in production models.

Market reaction has been positive, with the company’s share price reaching levels not seen in years. The momentum reflects a shift in how investors are viewing the business: from a short-cycle producer to a gold company with meaningful upside through exploration. The drilling results are being seen as a direct driver of future value, particularly given the proximity of the new hits to existing infrastructure.

