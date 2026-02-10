Follow us on:

Emerald Resources and LVC form new resource platform

Emerald Resources and LVC Global Holdings have merged to create a new entity, Emerald Global Resources (EGR), headquartered in Abu Dhabi. The combined company will operate as a full-spectrum natural resource platform, focused on asset development, logistics and commodity trading across Africa and the Global South.

The merger brings together Emerald’s international reach in energy, mining and commodities with LVC’s local deal flow and operating access across African markets.

EGR is being structured specifically to appeal to institutional capital. The company is targeting private equity, sovereign funds, family offices and hedge funds with a model built for size, governance and diversification. By offering a unified entry point into upstream, midstream and downstream resource operations, EGR is positioned as a vehicle for efficient capital deployment across multiple jurisdictions.

Emerald Resources and LVC form new resource platform

