Equinox Gold targets resource growth at Valentine with AI-backed discovery

Equinox Gold Corp. has reported a new gold discovery and further high-grade mineralisation beyond existing resources at its Valentine Gold Mine in Newfoundland and Labrador, sharpening the investment case for continued resource growth alongside production ramp-up.

Drilling in 2025 confirmed the Minotaur Zone as a new gold discovery located approximately eight kilometres northwest of the Valentine mill. The target was generated and prioritised using artificial intelligence integrated into the company’s geological modelling, which reassessed extensive historical datasets across the 320 square kilometre property. Initial drill holes intersected broad zones of gold mineralisation, and surface sampling has identified visible gold in the area. While the zone remains at an early stage, the results validate the AI-supported targeting approach and indicate that large portions of the land package remain underexplored.

