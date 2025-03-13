Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Drax Group Secures Key Wins in Hydro and Pumped Storage – Longspur Research

Drax Group
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Drax Group (LON:DRX) has strengthened its position in the UK energy market with significant wins in the latest Capacity Market auctions. The company secured an estimated £24 million in additional revenue for its hydro and pumped storage assets for FY28 and FY29, further cementing its role as a key player in sustainable energy solutions.

Strong Performance in the T-4 Capacity Market

Drax successfully secured a 434MW agreement from its pumped storage and hydro assets at a rate of £60/kW/year. Under the market’s de-rating rules, this is adjusted to 402MW, yet remains significantly advantageous. Notably, pumped storage assets are only de-rated by 7%, compared to a steep 79% de-rating for two-hour battery storage. This highlights the superior efficiency and long-term value of pumped storage over shorter-duration battery solutions.

The agreement, covering October 2028 to September 2029, is projected to bring in an estimated £24 million in revenue, demonstrating the company’s ability to capitalise on capacity market opportunities.

Investment in Glenlee Hydro Refurbishment

In addition to the T-4 agreement, Drax has also secured a 24MW (derated to 22MW) agreement for the refurbishment of its Glenlee hydro project in the Galloway scheme. This long-term contract will run from October 2028 to September 2043, with a similar pricing structure of £60/kW/year. Over the contract period, this project is expected to generate £20 million in revenue, reinforcing Drax’s commitment to investing in and extending the lifespan of its renewable assets.

Shifting Focus to Hydro and Pumped Storage

Drax continues to adapt its business strategy, rebalancing towards hydro and pumped storage while moderating expectations for biomass generation revenues. Despite these adjustments, Longspur Research maintains its EBITDA forecast and central valuation at 988p per share.

A Resilient and Strategic Future

Drax Group’s recent wins reflect a strategic focus on long-duration storage and hydro power, positioning the company well for future energy demands. The successful auctions demonstrate its ability to generate strong and stable revenues while contributing to the UK’s transition to a secure, low-carbon energy future.

Adam Forsyth, Analyst at Longspur Research, noted:
“Drax’s success in the T-4 auction and hydro refurbishment agreement underscores the company’s ability to capitalise on capacity market opportunities while securing long-term revenue streams.”

Final Thoughts

Drax Group’s latest achievements reaffirm its role as a leader in the UK’s renewable energy sector. By securing long-term agreements for hydro and pumped storage, the company is ensuring financial stability while driving forward a sustainable and resilient energy future.

Share on:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Research

    UK Equity Research Reports Latest: ARCM, AVAP, DRX, FRG, HERC, RECI

    These latest equity research reports provide valuable insights into the performance and prospects of key UK-listed companies.

    Drax Group provisionally secures capacity market agreements

    Drax Group plc has secured provisional agreements for 434MW of capacity from its pumped storage and hydro assets, generating significant future revenue.
    Drax Group

    Drax Positioned for Growth in a Clean Power 2030 Future – Aquaicity Ltd

    With its diverse portfolio of renewable and flexible generation assets.
    Drax Group plc

    Drax Group delivers strong operational and financial performance in FY24 results

    Drax Group Plc has revealed robust full-year results for 2024, showcasing strong operational growth and a promising long-term outlook in renewable energy.
    Drax Group

    Drax Group Secures Key Biomass Support Deal – Longspur Research

    Drax Group Plc secures a new support mechanism for its biomass units, reinforcing its role in the UK's decarbonisation strategy and ensuring financial stability.
    Drax Group plc

    Drax Group plc Secures UK Government Energy Contract until March 2031 (LON:DRX)

    Drax Group secures low-carbon dispatchable CfD with the UK Government to enhance energy security, targeting cost-effective biomass generation post-2027.

    Latest BrokerTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.