Drax Group provisionally secures capacity market agreements

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has confirmed that it has provisionally secured agreements to provide a total of 434MW of capacity (de-rated 402MW) principally from its pumped storage and hydro assets(1). The agreements are for the delivery period October 2028 to September 2029, at a price of £60/kW/year(2), with income of around £24 million in that period. These are in addition to agreements for existing assets which extend to September 2028.
T-4 auction – provisional results for refurbishing hydro asset
Drax has also provisionally secured an agreement to provide a total of 24MW of capacity (de-rated 22MW) for the refurbishment of Glenlee(3). The agreements are for the delivery period October 2028 to September 2043, at a price of £60/kW/year(2), with income of around £20 million in that period.