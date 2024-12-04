Drax Group Plc CFO Andy Skelton to retire from Board

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has announced that Andy Skelton has informed the Company of his intention to retire from the Board and from his role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Andy will remain as a director of the Company and as CFO until a successor is in place. A recruitment process to identify Andy’s successor will commence and further announcements will be made in due course.

Will Gardiner, Chief Executive Officer of Drax, commented: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Andy for his contribution to Drax over the last six years. “Andy and I have worked together for many years. Andy is a Board member, a trusted colleague and a friend. We will be sorry to see him leave but fully respect his decision to retire from corporate life and we wish him the very best for the future. “Andy has played an instrumental role in the growth and development of the Group, putting in place a strong financial foundation on which we will continue to build, as well as an experienced finance team.”