Drax deepens community ties in the US south with fundraising drive

Drax has raised $20,000 for the Center for Children and Families in Louisiana and Mississippi, strengthening its ties to the local communities where it operates. The funds were collected through the company’s annual charity golf tournament in Monroe, Louisiana, which brought together over 30 teams made up of employees, partners and local supporters. This is the most successful edition of the event to date and reflects Drax’s ongoing investment in its regional footprint.

The Center for Children and Families provides critical services to more than 5,300 children and families across 48 Louisiana parishes and seven counties in Mississippi. Programmes include counselling, advocacy, medication management and support for young people transitioning out of care. Drax’s funding will help maintain and expand these services, which are essential in areas where the company maintains a long-term industrial presence.

Drax also supports initiatives through the Drax Foundation and Community Fund, which focus on education, forest sector skills, and environmental projects. These channels allow the company to deliver measurable local impact while reinforcing its ESG positioning across southern US states including Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Alabama.

