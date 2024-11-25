Donaldson Company, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$75.00’, now -1.3% Downside Potential

Donaldson Company, Inc. with ticker code (DCI) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $82.00 and $67.00 and has a mean share price target at $75.00. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $76.01 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $74.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to $72.90. The market cap for the company is 9.27B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $77.45 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,151,245,910 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.91, revenue per share of $29.71 and a 12.07% return on assets.

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited is a British Virgin Islands-based real estate investment company. The Company operates as a global investor and developer in leisure-integrated residential resorts in southeast Europe. The Company’s portfolio is spread across approximately coastal developable land in Greece, Cyprus and Croatia, which includes projects: Kilada Hills Golf Resort, Scorpio Bay Resort, Lavender Bay Resort, Plaka Bay Resort, Apollo Heights Polo Resort, Aristo Developers, One&Only Kea Resort, and Livka Bay Resort. Dolphin Capital Partners Limited is the investment manager of the Company.