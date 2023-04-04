Domino’s Pizza Inc – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 5.2% Upside Potential

Domino’s Pizza Inc with ticker code (DPZ) now have 26 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 460 and 270 calculating the average target price we see $347.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at $329.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $330.36 while the 200 day moving average is $355.97. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $11,777m. Find out more information at: https://www.ir.dominos.com

The potential market cap would be $12,392m based on the market consensus.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pasta, boneless chicken and chicken wings, bread and dips side items, desserts, and soft drink products. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.