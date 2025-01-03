Dolby Laboratories, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 28.0% Upside Potential

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. which can be found using ticker (DLB) now have 2 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $100.00 and $100.00 calculating the mean target price we have $100.00. Now with the previous closing price of $78.10 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 28.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $76.69 while the 200 day moving average is $77.27. The company has a market capitalization of 7.44B. Currently the stock stands at: $77.79 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,523,200,000 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 28.92, revenue per share of $13.17 and a 5.16% return on assets.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of audio and imaging hardware and software products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. The Company’s products are used in content creation, distribution, and playback to enhance image and sound quality, and improve transmission and playback. It offers a developer platform, Dolby.io, that enables developers to access its technologies through application programming interfaces (APIs). Its products include digital cinema servers, playback digital film files and software, cinema processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers, 3-D glasses and kits, broadcast hardware and software. The Company’s technologies include Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) and High Efficiency Advanced Audio Coding (HE-AAC) & Extended HE-AAC; Advanced Video Coding (AVC); Dolby AC-4; Dolby Atmos; Dolby Digital; Dolby Digital Plus; Dolby TrueHD; Dolby Vision; Dolby Voice; and High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC).