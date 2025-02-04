Diversified Energy’s Bold Expansion and Market Shift Explained by KeyBanc Analyst Tim Rezvan (Video)

Diversified Energy Company (LON:DEC) is in the spotlight with its acquisition of Maverick Natural Resources, a deal that significantly boosts its market position and investor relevance.

Analyst Tim Rezvan of KeyBanc Capital Markets breaks down why this move is transformative, how it accelerates the company’s transition to a U.S.-focused listing, and what it means for its long-term strategy. With a price target increase to $21 and a shift towards a more diversified energy mix, investors are watching closely. In this interview, Rezvan explains the financial and operational drivers behind the upgrade, the risks involved, and why the company’s cash flow strategy makes it an attractive play in today’s energy market.

Diversified Energy Company is an independent U.S.-focused energy firm engaged in the production, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids, with a growing presence in key oil and gas regions.