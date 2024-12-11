Follow us on:

Discoverie Group PLC 32.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
Discoverie Group PLC with ticker (LON:DSCV) now has a potential upside of 32.7% according to Berenberg Bank.

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 950 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Discoverie Group PLC share price of 716 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 32.7%. Trading has ranged between 561 (52 week low) and 816 (52 week high) with an average of 247,092 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £695,691,042.

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture customized electronic components for industrial applications. The Company provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) internationally through its two divisions, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The Magnetics & Controls division designs, manufactures, and supplies highly differentiated magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, for industrial applications. The division comprises one cluster and six further businesses operating across 17 countries. The Sensing & Connectivity division designs, manufactures, and supplies highly differentiated sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications and comprises three clusters and four further businesses operating across nine countries. Its products include components for various industrial applications, such as transportation, renewable energy and others.



