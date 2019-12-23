Diploma plc appoint Geraldine Huse as a Non-Executive Director

Diploma PLC (LON: DPLM), the international group supplying specialised products and services to a wide range of end segments, is pleased to announce the appointment of Geraldine Huse as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from Monday, 20 January 2020. Geraldine will also be a member of the Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees from that date.

Geraldine has enjoyed a 30+ year career with Procter & Gamble in a range of commercial and general management positions covering markets across Europe, North America and Asia. Geraldine is currently Chief Executive of P&G Central Europe, with responsibility for 10 countries, 6,000 people and retail sales of ca. US$3bn. In this role Geraldine championed the use of digital capabilities to drive growth and productivity and led a major employee development programme for P&G.

Geraldine has served as a member and Chair of the Institute of Grocery Distribution, a research and training charity which sits at the heart of the food and consumer goods industry and is a member of Facebook's global client advisory board. Geraldine has a degree in genetics from the University of Aberdeen.