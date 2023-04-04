Dine Brands Global, Inc. Common – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 27.6% Upside Potential

Dine Brands Global, Inc. Common with ticker code (DIN) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 92 and 83 calculating the average target price we see $86.33. Now with the previous closing price of $67.64 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 27.6%. The 50 day MA is $73.67 and the 200 day MA is $70.58. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $1,069m. Company Website: https://www.dinebrands.com

The potential market cap would be $1,365m based on the market consensus.

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee’s Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy’s franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. It owns and franchises three restaurant concepts, including Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar within the casual dining category; and IHOP in the family dining category of the restaurant industry; Fuzzy’s Taco Shop within the fast-casual dining category. In addition, its Applebee’s restaurants offer American fare with drinks and local draft beers; IHOP restaurants provide full table services, food and beverage; and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop offers baja-style mexican food like baja tacos, chips and queso, guacamole and salsa made in house, and a full bar including margaritas, and cold draft beer. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.