Dillard’s, Inc. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and -13.1% Downside Potential

Dillard’s, Inc. with ticker code (DDS) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 380 and 155 calculating the average target price we see $267.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $307.68 this indicates there is a potential downside of -13.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $355.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to $311.67. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $5,303m. Company Website: https://www.dillards.com

The potential market cap would be $4,611m based on the market consensus.

Dillard’s, Inc. operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities. Dillard’s, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.