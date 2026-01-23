Differentiated portfolio positioning among UK investment trusts: New Research

Fidelity Asian Values plc (LON:FAS) focus on valuations has led to highly differentiated positioning.

The investment companies team at Kepler Trust Intelligence has produced a new piece of investment bank quality research about the trust, designed to provide a clear and comprehensive reference for long term investors. This note is free to read for UK investors.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS), the UK’s largest China Investment Trust, capitalises on Fidelity’s extensive, locally-based analyst team to find attractive opportunities in a market too big to ignore.