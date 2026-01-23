Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Differentiated portfolio positioning among UK investment trusts: New Research 

Fidelity
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Fidelity Asian Values plc (LON:FASfocus on valuations has led to highly differentiated positioning.

The investment companies team at Kepler Trust Intelligence has produced a new piece of investment bank quality research about the trust, designed to provide a clear and comprehensive reference for long term investors. This note is free to read for UK investors.

retail_Fidelity_Asian_Values__FAS__January_2026Download

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS), the UK’s largest China Investment Trust, capitalises on Fidelity’s extensive, locally-based analyst team to find attractive opportunities in a market too big to ignore.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Fidelity

    Asian markets lift as geopolitical pressure eases

    Asian markets rose as geopolitical risk eased after the U.S. backed off tariff threats tied to Greenland.
    Fidelity

    Tech and oil stir fresh interest in Asia as policy signals shift

    Asian stocks edge higher as tech and energy attract renewed investor attention amid shifting rate expectations.
    Fidelity

    Fidelity Asian Values shares rise 25.7% and outperforms index over 1 year

    Over the 12 months to 30 November 2025, Fidelity Asian Values plc delivered a NAV return of 16.1%, outperforming its reference index which rose 11.8%.
    Fidelity

    Asian benchmarks push higher against cautious global backdrop

    Asian equities are extending gains as global positioning shifts toward undervalued markets with currency and sector tailwinds.
    Fidelity

    Asian shares attract capital as tech and exporters regain momentum

    Asian shares are drawing capital back as investors re-enter tech and export names with clearer forward conditions.
    Fidelity

    Asian stocks rise as investors rotate into new sectors

    Asian stocks are rising as investors rotate into more stable sectors and reposition for 2025 with greater selectivity.

    Latest BrokerTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple