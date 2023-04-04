Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 14.8% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc which can be found using ticker (DKS) have now 19 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 200 and 143 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $162.95. Given that the stocks previous close was at $141.89 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 14.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $135.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to $113.91. The market cap for the company is $12,148m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dickssportinggoods.com

The potential market cap would be $13,951m based on the market consensus.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. It also owns and operates Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone!, and other specialty concept stores; and DICK’S House of Sports and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile application for video streaming, scorekeeping, scheduling, and communications. The company sells its product through e-commerce websites and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Dick’S Clothing and Sporting Goods, Inc. and changed its name to DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. in April 1999. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

