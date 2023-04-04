Diana Shipping inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 11.5% Upside Potential

Diana Shipping inc. with ticker code (DSX) have now 4 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 4.8 and 4 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $4.35. Now with the previous closing price of $3.90 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 11.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $4.14 while the 200 day moving average is $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $412m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dianashippinginc.com

The potential market cap would be $459m based on the market consensus.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.