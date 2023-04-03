Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Dialight plc Audited Annual Report and Accounts

Dialight Plc

Dialight plc (LON:DIA) today have announced that further to the preliminary full year results announcement made on 27 March 2023, a copy of the audited Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

The Dialight 2022 Annual Report can also now be viewed below or downloaded from the Company’s website at www.dialight.com. A hard copy of the 2022 Annual Report will be dispatched to those shareholders who have elected to receive hard copy communications in due course.

It is currently planned that the Company’s 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday 16 May 2023. The notice of Annual General Meeting and form of proxy will be made available on the Company’s website and distributed to shareholders in due course.

