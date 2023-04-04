Diageo plc – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 10.5% Upside Potential

Diageo plc with ticker code (DEO) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 223.47 and 180 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $200.17. Now with the previous closing price of $181.18 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $175.33 while the 200 day moving average is $177.02. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $102,418m. Company Website: https://www.diageo.com

The potential market cap would be $113,153m based on the market consensus.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products primarily under the Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Tanqueray, Baileys, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Don Julio, Ciroc, Buchanan’s, Casamigos, J&B, and Ketel One brands. The company operates in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.