Diageo launches and prices a $2.5 billion SEC-registered bond offering

Diageo PLC (LON:DGE), a global leader in beverage alcohol, yesterday launched and priced a $2.5 billion SEC-registered bond offering, consisting of $750 million 1.375% fixed rate notes due 2025; $1 billion 2.000% fixed rate notes due 2030; and $750 million 2.125% fixed rate notes due 2032.

The issuer of the bonds is Diageo Capital plc, with payment of principal and interest fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Diageo plc. Proceeds from this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes. The bond offering is scheduled to settle on 29 April 2020.

BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. acted as joint active book-running managers on this offering.

