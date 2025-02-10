DFS Furniture PLC 33.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture PLC with ticker (LON:DFS) now has a potential upside of 33.9% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 185 GBX for the company, which when compared to the DFS Furniture PLC share price of 138 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 33.9%. Trading has ranged between 95 (52 week low) and 147 (52 week high) with an average of 227,045 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £325,197,082.



DFS Furniture plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a retailer of living room furniture in the United Kingdom. The Company operates an integrated physical and digital retail network of living room furniture showrooms and websites in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, trading through its brands, DFS and Sofology. Its segments include DFS, Sofology, and Other. DFS is engaged in the retailing of upholstered furniture and related products through DFS branded stores and websites. Sofology is engaged in the retailing of upholstered furniture and related products through Sofology branded stores and Website. Other segment manufactures upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics. The Company fulfils orders for its product ranges through its own United Kingdom finished goods factories, and through manufacturing partners located in the United Kingdom, Europe and Far East, and delivered with care through The Sofa Delivery Company Limited.







