Desktop Metal, Inc. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 14.8% Upside Potential

Desktop Metal, Inc. which can be found using ticker (DM) now have 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 1.75 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $2.64. Now with the previous closing price of $2.30 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.8%. The day 50 moving average is $1.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to $2.26. The market cap for the company is $733m. Find out more information at: https://www.desktopmetal.com

The potential market cap would be $842m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions. It also provides Xtreme 8K platform, designed for industrial, high-temperature production of end-use photopolymer parts, and uses high-powered light sources with a water-cooled digital light processing (DLP) chip; Einstein series, designed for dental professionals which offers 3D printing; and Envision One platform, which consists of various models for high-temperature and large part processing, enables high-volume production of end-use photopolymer parts. In addition, the company offers various additional DLP solutions, including the P4K platform and the D4K Pro platform, for a range of production volumes, and industrial and healthcare end-use applications; S-Max and S-Max Pro platforms, which provides digital casting solutions; S-Max Flex platform, a robotic 3D printing solution for digital casting applications; S-Print, an entry-level solution for prototypes and small series production in digital casting applications; and 3D-Bioplotter platform which offers biofabrication solution. Further, it provides binder jetting materials, photopolymer resins, BMD materials, and bioprinting materials. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, research and development, and other industries. Desktop Metal, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.