Design precision defining the modern bathroom

The Arysto X collection from MERLYN proves how a simple design decision can redefine an entire space.

The collection introduces five finishes, Brushed Brass, Brushed Gun Metal, Matte Black, Brushed Nickel, and Chrome. Each is designed to work with natural textures, warm or cool tones, and architectural materials that define today’s high-end bathroom interiors.

Brushed Brass brings a sense of warmth and sophistication that elevates even the simplest bathroom layout. It pairs seamlessly with organic surfaces such as stone, timber, or textured ceramics, creating an environment that feels grounded and restorative. The finish carries subtle reflections that soften the sharp geometry of glass, bringing light and depth to the room without overwhelming the design.

By contrast, Chrome and Brushed Nickel create a fresher and lighter aesthetic. Their cool tones enhance brightness and make smaller spaces appear more open, while their reflective surfaces add clarity and visual rhythm. Combined with soft blues, whites, or coastal-inspired materials, they evoke the serenity of natural light and open air.

For those seeking stronger definition, the Brushed Gun Metal and Matte Black finishes bring a structured edge. These darker tones complement marble, emerald, and navy detailing, creating bold, geometric compositions reminiscent of Art Deco interiors. They lend bathrooms a sense of order and distinction, appealing to those who want a modern, architectural look without excess.

