Denison Mines Corp – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 72.5% Upside Potential

Denison Mines Corp with ticker code (DNN) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 2.14 and 1.66 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $1.88. Now with the previous closing price of $1.09 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 72.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $1.22 and the 200 day moving average is $1.19. The market capitalization for the company is $908m. Find out more information at: https://denisonmines.com

The potential market cap would be $1,566m based on the market consensus.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.