Defence boom sends European stocks soaring

Rising global instability and a shift in geopolitical alliances are breathing new life into Europe’s defence sector. As military budgets balloon and regional powers tighten trade ties, investors are flocking to stocks poised to profit from the continent’s new security priorities.

European markets edged higher at the start of the week, with defence stocks leading the charge. The STOXX 600 posted modest gains, but the real action came from companies at the heart of Europe’s rearmament. A sweeping increase in military funding and the easing of transatlantic trade tensions have created an ideal backdrop for defence-focused investors. With fresh capital pouring into arms production and security initiatives, the sector’s resurgence is not only timely, but potentially transformative.

At the heart of this movement is a newly announced €150 billion arms fund designed to fortify Europe’s own defence industry. Known as the Security Action for Europe (SAFE), the initiative prioritises homegrown solutions by stipulating that a majority of the funds must flow to firms based within the EU, EEA, or Ukraine. British companies are expected to gain access as well, thanks to recent bilateral agreements. For investors, this signals a clear commitment by policymakers to secure the continent’s future with regional firepower, both militarily and economically.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of this policy momentum is Sweden’s Saab. The defence giant, already commanding a dominant share of Europe’s military procurement pipeline, has reaffirmed its ambitious growth targets. The firm expects organic sales growth of around 18% through 2027, with operating income projected to grow even faster. Saab has seen its order books overflow and its stock price double since January. Sweden’s accession to NATO has opened doors to new contracts, and the company is capitalising on the resulting tailwinds to expand production, invest in innovation, and pursue strategic partnerships across Europe.

The enthusiasm isn’t limited to Scandinavia. Germany’s DAX index broke intraday records, boosted by investor confidence in the country’s industrial and defence outlook. In the UK, the FTSE 100 touched a three-week high, lifted by gains in defence powerhouses such as BAE Systems and Melrose Industries. As trade optimism tempers concerns over tariffs, European equities are enjoying a renewed sense of momentum.

However, the surge in demand for arms has created a pressing challenge: a skills shortage. From engineers and AI experts to welders and systems technicians, defence firms across Europe are scrambling to recruit and train the workforce needed to meet production goals. Leading manufacturers are raising wages, launching internal academies, and sourcing talent from adjacent sectors to fill the gap. The shortage underscores just how rapid and widespread the shift in defence policy has become.

For investors, this changing landscape offers significant opportunities. Defence is no longer a peripheral sector, it’s becoming a cornerstone of economic strategy. As Europe pivots toward greater autonomy in military affairs, companies that can deliver advanced systems, scale production, and secure regional contracts are positioned for robust and sustained growth.

