DCC completes sale of Healthcare division and confirms £800m capital return

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has announced that it has completed the sale of DCC’s healthcare division, following receipt of customary regulatory approvals. Details of the transaction were contained in DCC’s stock exchange announcement of 22 April 2025.

The completion of the sale of DCC Healthcare is a material step in the Group’s strategy to simplify operations, maximise shareholder value and accelerate the growth of its energy business, the Group’s largest and highest returning division.

Return of capital to shareholders

As announced on 13 May 2025, DCC intends to return £800 million from the sale of DCC Healthcare to its shareholders.

DCC commenced this process in May with the launch of a £100 million on-market share buyback programme. That programme is expected to complete in the coming weeks.

DCC also intends to launch a £600 million tender offer shortly after its interim results in November, with the expectation of completing the tender offer in December.

The final £100 million will be returned to shareholders following receipt of unconditional deferred consideration payable for DCC Healthcare in approximately two years.

Donal Murphy, Chief Executive of DCC plc, commented: “We are simplifying our business so that we can focus all our efforts on growth opportunities in the energy sector, which offers the most compelling opportunity for shareholders. The completion of the sale of DCC Healthcare and the return of a further £600 million in proceeds to our shareholders later this year are two important steps in this process. DCC remains focused on delivering sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders and other stakeholders.”