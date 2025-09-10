Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

DCC completes sale of Healthcare division and confirms £800m capital return

DCC Plc

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has announced that it has completed the sale of DCC’s healthcare division, following receipt of customary regulatory approvals. Details of the transaction were contained in DCC’s stock exchange announcement of 22 April 2025.

The completion of the sale of DCC Healthcare is a material step in the Group’s strategy to simplify operations, maximise shareholder value and accelerate the growth of its energy business, the Group’s largest and highest returning division.

Return of capital to shareholders

As announced on 13 May 2025, DCC intends to return £800 million from the sale of DCC Healthcare to its shareholders.

DCC commenced this process in May with the launch of a £100 million on-market share buyback programme. That programme is expected to complete in the coming weeks.

DCC also intends to launch a £600 million tender offer shortly after its interim results in November, with the expectation of completing the tender offer in December.

The final £100 million will be returned to shareholders following receipt of unconditional deferred consideration payable for DCC Healthcare in approximately two years.

Donal Murphy, Chief Executive of DCC plc, commented:

“We are simplifying our business so that we can focus all our efforts on growth opportunities in the energy sector, which offers the most compelling opportunity for shareholders.

The completion of the sale of DCC Healthcare and the return of a further £600 million in proceeds to our shareholders later this year are two important steps in this process.

DCC remains focused on delivering sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      BrokersTalk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple