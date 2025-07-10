DCC plc Q1 steady as healthcare sale and £100m buyback advance

DCC plc (LON:DCC), the leading international sales, marketing and support services group, has issued this update in advance of the Company’s AGM to be held at 2.00 p.m. BST today.

First quarter ended 30 June 2025

In the seasonally less significant first quarter of the year, Group operating profit on a continuing basis was in line with expectations and modestly behind the prior year. DCC Energy traded in line with expectations and modestly below the prior year while DCC Technology traded in line with the prior year.

Outlook

DCC continues to expect that the year ending 31 March 2026 will be a year of good operating profit growth on a continuing basis, strategic progress and continued development activity.

Donal Murphy, Chief Executive, commented: “Our simplification strategy is progressing to plan. We have reached agreement for the sale of DCC Healthcare, made good progress on the integration of our North American Technology businesses and put our new DCC Leadership Team in place. Our ambition is to be a global leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of energy products and services, delivering high growth and high returns for our shareholders. DCC has a unique energy business, providing multi-energy solutions for our customers. We will continue to grow our customer base by being the provider of choice for essential energy products and by selling more services to our energy customers, driving higher organic growth rates.”

Strategy implementation and development

Following the announcement on 22 April 2025 that DCC had entered into a definitive agreement to dispose of DCC’s Healthcare division, DCC still expects the transaction to complete in the second quarter of FY26, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals.

DCC commenced a £100 million share buyback programme on 27 May 2025, which is progressing in line with expectations and is now more than 33% complete. On 13 May 2025, the Group also committed to returning up to £600 million of surplus capital to shareholders following the completion of the disposal of DCC Healthcare.

Leadership changes

As previously announced, Kevin Lucey, who has been the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and an executive Director since 2020, will become Chief Operating Officer (COO) following today’s AGM. Conor Murphy will succeed Kevin as CFO and will be appointed to the Board as an executive Director, again from the conclusion of our AGM later today.

Date for interim results

DCC expects to announce its interim results for the six months ending 30 September 2025 on Tuesday 11 November 2025.