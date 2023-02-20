Darktrace appoints Ernst & Young to conduct independent third-party review

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK), a global leader in cyber security AI, has announced that further to its statement on 1 February 2023, it has appointed Ernst & Young LLP to provide an additional independent third-party review of its key financial processes and controls as outlined in that statement. E&Y will report to the Chair of the Darktrace Audit & Risk Committee, Paul Harrison.

The Board and management are confident that the Company’s independently audited public company financial statements fairly represent the company’s financial position and results. The Board and management stand firmly behind the statement made on 1 February 2023 and they believe it appropriate to demonstrate that by commissioning an independent review.

Gordon Hurst, Chair of the Board said: “The Board believes fully in the robustness of Darktrace’s financial processes and controls. As a sign of that confidence, we have commissioned this independent third-party review by E&Y. We look forward to the outcome of this review.”

Darktrace will report its half year results for the six months ending 31 December 2022 on Wednesday 8 March 2023. The Company does not expect to be in a position to provide an update on the review at that time. They will report the key findings of the E&Y review once it is complete. The Company reiterates the guidance given in its trading update of 11 January 2023.