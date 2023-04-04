Danaos Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 64.8% Upside Potential

Danaos Corporation with ticker code (DAC) have now 3 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 125 and 65 and has a mean target at $90.00. Now with the previous closing price of $54.62 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 64.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $57.14 while the 200 day moving average is $60.10. The market capitalization for the company is $1,121m. Find out more information at: https://www.danaos.com

The potential market cap would be $1,848m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.