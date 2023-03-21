Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

D.R. Horton, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

D.R. Horton, Inc. with ticker code (DHI) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 134 and 76 calculating the average target price we see $109.40. Given that the stocks previous close was at $96.63 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of $95.44 while the 200 day moving average is $80.86. The market capitalization for the company is $33,234m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.drhorton.com

The potential market cap would be $37,626m based on the market consensus.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates energy related assets. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.03% with the ex dividend date set at 6-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 6.01, revenue per share of 96.59 and a 16.87% return on assets.

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/pJHMa
