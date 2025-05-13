CyanConnode Secures £70m Smart Meter Deal with Goa Government as AMISP Strategy Pays Off (Video)

CyanConnode Holdings Plc (LON:CYAN) strategic shift is already showing results. In this interview, Group CEO John Cronin reveals how the company’s Indian subsidiary, DigiSmart Networks, has secured a £70 million contract with the Government of Goa to deliver an end-to-end smart metering rollout. With improved margins, recurring revenues, and greater control through its AMISP model, CyanConnode is shifting into high gear, and this first phase in Goa could just be the beginning. Cronin also shares how this win is energising talks with strategic investors and positioning the business for further AMISP wins across India.

CyanConnode is a world leader in Narrowband RF mesh networks for smart metering and IoT applications. The company partners with utilities and system integrators globally, advancing energy digitalisation projects across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.