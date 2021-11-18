Twitter
CyanConnode Holdings Inauguration of IoT Innovation Centre in India

CyanConnode

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN), a world leader in Narrowband Radio Frequency (RF) Smart Mesh Networks, has announced the formal opening of their new Corporate Office and IoT Innovation Centre in India.

The IoT Innovation Centre, which was inaugurated by Executive Chairman, John Cronin, showcases and builds on CyanConnode’s award winning 3rd generation Omnimesh IoT architecture. Keeping India’s ecosystem and requirements in cognizance, the IoT innovation centre will cater to the country’s requirement of deploying 250 million smart prepaid meters, with a focus on innovation, research and development. CyanConnode’s solutions such as hybrid communication for both RF and Cellular meters, long-range RF solution for scattered agricultural and semi-urban consumers is being developed and tested further through this IoT Innovation Centre.

CyanConnode is already delivering an average SLA of ~99.5% continuously on a daily basis in its projects, and Indore has become a case study for the other utilities in the country. The IoT innovation centre reaffirms CyanConnode’s technology and innovation leadership in the space.

CyanConnode is also pleased to announce that during October 2021 it reached the milestone of shipping 1 million nodes to customers across all of its projects in India.

John Cronin, Executive Chairman, commented:

“We are pleased to formally open our IoT innovation centre in India. The IoT Innovation Centre will showcase our strengths in technology, innovation, research and development. This IoT Innovation Centre reaffirms CyanConnode India’s approach of bringing new technologies to meet the customers’ requirements. I am also delighted to announce the dispatch of one million RF nodes across various utilities in India.”

CyanConnode (LON: CYAN), is a world leader in Narrowband Radio Frequency (RF) Smart Mesh Networks, which are used for machine to machine (M2M) communication.  As well as being self-forming and self-healing, CyanConnode’s RF Smart Mesh Networks are designed for rapid deployment, whilst giving exceptional performance and competitive total cost of ownership.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

DirectorsTalk Interviews

