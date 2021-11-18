CyanConnode Holdings Inauguration of IoT Innovation Centre in India

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN), a world leader in Narrowband Radio Frequency (RF) Smart Mesh Networks, has announced the formal opening of their new Corporate Office and IoT Innovation Centre in India.

The IoT Innovation Centre, which was inaugurated by Executive Chairman, John Cronin, showcases and builds on CyanConnode’s award winning 3rd generation Omnimesh IoT architecture. Keeping India’s ecosystem and requirements in cognizance, the IoT innovation centre will cater to the country’s requirement of deploying 250 million smart prepaid meters, with a focus on innovation, research and development. CyanConnode’s solutions such as hybrid communication for both RF and Cellular meters, long-range RF solution for scattered agricultural and semi-urban consumers is being developed and tested further through this IoT Innovation Centre.

CyanConnode is already delivering an average SLA of ~99.5% continuously on a daily basis in its projects, and Indore has become a case study for the other utilities in the country. The IoT innovation centre reaffirms CyanConnode’s technology and innovation leadership in the space.

CyanConnode is also pleased to announce that during October 2021 it reached the milestone of shipping 1 million nodes to customers across all of its projects in India.