CyanConnode backs India’s smart metering drive

India’s utilities sector is undergoing a transformative shift, propelled by the integration of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) across electricity, water, and gas services. This evolution is driven by the imperative for data-driven decision-making, operational efficiency, and enhanced customer service. The upcoming 8th Annual Conference on Smart Metering in Utilities, scheduled for July 1-2, 2025, at Le Meridien, New Delhi, will serve as a pivotal platform to explore these advancements.

The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), with an investment of ₹3 trillion, underscores the government’s commitment to modernising the power sector. This initiative has already facilitated the installation of over 23 million smart consumer meters, with states like Assam, Bihar, and Haryana leading the way. The adoption of the totex model, implemented through Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Providers (AMISPs), ensures a self-financing approach to smart metering deployment.

In the realm of water management, programs such as the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), and the Smart Cities Mission are spearheading efforts to achieve comprehensive metering and transition to automated meter reading (AMR) systems. AMRUT 2.0 aims to reduce non-revenue water from the current 40-45% to 20% by promoting bulk and household-level meter installations and creating district metered areas. Urban local bodies, including the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Thane Municipal Corporation, and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, are actively expanding smart water meter coverage to enhance distribution efficiency and mitigate leakages.

The city gas distribution (CGD) segment is also witnessing significant advancements, with a focus on expanding networks and integrating AI-enabled data analytics to improve billing accuracy and operational efficiency. These developments align with the government’s objective to increase the share of gas in the country’s energy mix, thereby modernising gas networks and enhancing service delivery.

CyanConnode India, a leader in narrowband RF mesh networks, has been announced as a co-sponsor for the 8th Annual Conference on Smart Metering in Utilities. Their involvement underscores their commitment to advancing smart metering solutions and contributing to India’s energy transition. The conference will provide an opportunity to discuss recent trends, utility experiences, and emerging opportunities in the metering segment, as well as to showcase best practices and innovative technologies in the smart metering space.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications.