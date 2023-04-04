CVR Energy Inc. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 4.7% Upside Potential

CVR Energy Inc. which can be found using ticker (CVI) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 32 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $34.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at $32.78 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 4.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $32.19 while the 200 day moving average is $33.13. The market capitalization for the company is $3,352m. Company Website: https://www.cvrenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $3,510m based on the market consensus.

CVR Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products. It also owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas; and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as supporting logistics assets. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment owns and operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products; and a nitrogen fertilizer facility in East Dubuque, Illinois that produces nitrogen fertilizers in the form of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN). It primarily markets UAN products to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises L.P.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.