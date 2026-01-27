Follow us on:

Currency divergence reshapes investor strategy in 2026

Currency markets are entering a period of adjustment as central banks move in different directions. This divergence is reshaping the outlook for 2026 and forcing investors to reassess risk, exposure and timing. The US dollar, dominant in recent years, is now losing momentum, while the Japanese yen is gaining strength.

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates multiple times this year. That shift, after an extended period of tightening, would likely weaken the dollar. Slowing inflation and soft energy prices support that outlook. A softer dollar could lift other currencies and ease imported inflation in regions like Europe and Japan.

Japan is moving in the opposite direction. The Bank of Japan is raising rates for the first time in years, narrowing the gap with US yields. That shift reduces the appeal of yen-funded carry trades and supports a stronger currency. Forward markets and technical levels suggest further gains are possible, especially if the policy gap continues to close.

Improving growth across the eurozone may delay or limit further rate cuts. In the UK, the Bank of England appears close to ending its easing cycle. Though growth remains weak, inflation pressures persist, making further cuts less likely. Both the euro and the pound stand to benefit if central banks hold firm while the US moves to ease.

