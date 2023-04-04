CTO Realty Growth, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 22.1% Upside Potential

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CTO) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 17 calculating the mean target price we have $21.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at $17.26 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 22.1%. The 50 day MA is $17.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $397m. Visit the company website at: https://ctorealtygrowth.com

The potential market cap would be $485m based on the market consensus.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

The company is not paying dividends at this time.