CT Automotive AGM to be held on Tuesday 5 July 2022

CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA), a leading designer, developer and supplier of interior components to the global automotive industry, has announced that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 are available on the website at https://ct-automotive.net/investors/#reports and copies have been posted to shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday 5 July 2022 at 9.00 a.m. at Fieldfisher’s offices, 9th Floor, Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3TT.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the Board considers it appropriate to minimise physical attendance at the AGM. Shareholders are therefore encouraged to vote by proxy. Whilst all shareholders are entitled to physically attend the AGM, please consider carefully before doing so.

Shareholders will also be able to attend the event virtually by visiting the AGM section of CT Automotive’s website at: https://ct-automotive.net/investors/AGM2022 and following the link to the webcast for shareholder authentication. Access to the AGM will be available from 30 minutes before the start of the event, although attendees will not be able to submit questions until they are logged in.

Should shareholders wish to put questions to the Directors, these can be submitted via the investor website or by emailing media@ct-automotive.net in advance of the AGM. Any questions raised will be published on the website after the AGM, together with the results of voting. Please include an Investor Code (IVC) in any correspondence.