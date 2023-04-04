Crown Holdings, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 21.1% Upside Potential

Crown Holdings, Inc. with ticker code (CCK) now have 15 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 121 and 77.05 calculating the average target price we see $100.14. Now with the previous closing price of $82.71 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.1%. The 50 day MA is $84.41 while the 200 day moving average is $86.23. The company has a market cap of $9,939m. Find out more information at: https://www.crowncork.com

The potential market cap would be $12,033m based on the market consensus.

Crown Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps. The European Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends. The Asia Pacific segment primarily consisting of beverage and non-beverage cans primarily for food cans and specialty packaging. The Transit Packaging segment provides industrial products; protective solutions; automation products, equipment, and tools; and steel and plastic strap, industrial film, and other related products. This segment also offers transit protection products, such as airbags, edge protectors, and honeycomb products, as well as manual, semi-automatic, and automatic equipment and tools used in end of line manufacturing applications to apply industrial solutions consumables. The company also provides aerosol cans and ends. Crown Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.