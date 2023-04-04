Crown Castle Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 15.1% Upside Potential

Crown Castle Inc. which can be found using ticker (CCI) have now 15 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 167 and 135 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $154.07. Now with the previous closing price of $133.84 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.1%. The 50 day MA is $136.00 and the 200 moving average now moves to $149.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58,011m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.crowncastle.com

The potential market cap would be $66,780m based on the market consensus.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.