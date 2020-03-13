CRH completes latest phase of Share Buyback Programme

CRH plc (LON:CRH), the global building materials group, has today announced that it has completed the latest phase of its share buyback programme, returning a further €200 million of cash to shareholders.

Between 7 January and 10 March 2020, 6.0 million ordinary shares were repurchased on Euronext Dublin at an average discount of 1.35% to the volume weighted average price over the period.

This brings total cash returned to shareholders under our ongoing share buyback programme to €1.8 billion since its commencement in May 2018. Further share buybacks are under active consideration.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn