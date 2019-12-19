Don't Miss
Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC

Crest Nicholson Holdings Appoint Tom Nicholson as Chief Operating Officer

Posted by: Giles Arbor 19th December 2019

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON: CRST) has today announced the appointment of Tom Nicholson to the Board as Chief Operating Officer from the 1st January 2020.

Tom has had an extensive career in the industry including roles with Trafalgar House Group, Berkeley Group and Try Homes. After joining Try Homes, Tom spent 23 years in what became Linden Homes, part of the Galliford Try Group including in roles of Managing Director and latterly Divisional Chairman before joining Crest Nicholson in May 2019.

Tom brings the breadth of experience in the key operational areas we are focussing on as we re-position the Company’s margins and returns to be in line with the rest of the sector over the medium term.

Commenting on the appointment, Iain Ferguson, chairman of Crest Nicholson said:

“We are delighted to be welcoming Tom onto our Board and are confident that he will be a key contributor to our business, as we implement and deliver our revised strategy into 2020 and beyond.”

There is no additional information which is required to be disclosed pursuant paragraph LR9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

