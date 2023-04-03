Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Credicorp Ltd. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 19.5% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Credicorp Ltd. with ticker code (BAP) have now 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 184.22 and 121.03 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $157.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at $132.12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $131.71 while the 200 day moving average is $134.08. The market cap for the company is $10,560m. Company Website: https://www.grupocredicorp.com

The potential market cap would be $12,614m based on the market consensus.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds. Its Microfinance segment provides management of loans, deposits, and checking accounts for small and microenterprises. The Investment Banking and Equity Management segment is involved in the provision of brokerage and investment management services for corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; structuring and placement of issues in the primary market; implementation and negotiation of transactions in the secondary market; and structuring of securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.02% with the ex dividend date set at 19-5-2022 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 8.74, revenue per share of 194.6 and a 1.97% return on assets.

