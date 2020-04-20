Countryside Properties establish £1 million fund to support the most vulnerable people in communities

Countryside Properties plc (LON:CSP) today announced that, in light of the Covid-19 crisis and its impact on the communities we serve, we are establishing a £1 million fund to support the most vulnerable people in our communities. These funds will help support local charities and groups, food banks and others providing essential local services in locations where Countryside operates across the country.

In addition, all of the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors have agreed to a voluntary 20% reduction in base salary and fees from 1 April 2020 until at least 1 June 2020, with the equivalent cash amount to be added to the Communities Fund.

Along with other businesses in the UK, Countryside is signing up to the C-19 Business Pledge as we continue to support our employees, customers and communities through this crisis.

Iain McPherson, Group Chief Executive said, “I am proud of the response of our colleagues and partners to this unprecedented crisis. With the support of a team of volunteers from within Countryside Properties, we hope that these funds will help support the most vulnerable people in our communities at this current time of need.”

The Group is due to report its half year results on Thursday 14 May 2020.

