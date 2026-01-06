Follow us on:

Gold is becoming a core portfolio holding

Elemental Royalty Corporation

Gold has entered 2026 in a markedly different position from where it stood just a year ago. What began as a steady rise in interest during periods of geopolitical unease and monetary policy speculation has since evolved into a broader reassessment of gold’s place in long-term portfolios. Following a strong rally that carried through 2025, gold is now increasingly viewed as a more structurally significant asset for investors navigating an uncertain global outlook.

Much of gold’s renewed momentum has been shaped by shifting expectations around central bank policy. As inflationary pressures eased and economic indicators began to soften, investors began pricing in a potential move away from restrictive interest rate environments. This has narrowed the opportunity cost of holding gold, an asset that does not generate yield, making it more attractive in a low-rate or rate-cutting scenario.

Elemental Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:ELE, TSX:ELE) is a globally diverse, gold-focused portfolio featuring world-class royalties contributing to peer-leading revenue and strong growth. 

Gold’s evolving role in portfolios reflects a deeper investor shift toward stability, strategic diversification, and anticipation of policy change.
