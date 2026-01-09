Elemental Royalty grants equity incentive awards

Elemental Royalty Corporation (TSXV: ELE) (NASDAQ: ELE) has announced that pursuant to its equity incentive plan, it has granted incentive stock options, restricted share units (RSUs) and deferred share units (DSUs) to certain officers, directors, employees, and consultants of the Company as follows:

Granted an aggregate of 663,339 Options to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of C$23.48 per share for a period of seven (7) years and vesting one year after the grant. The Options will expire on January 7, 2033.

Granted an aggregate of 155,133 RSUs to officers, directors, employees and consultants, subject to any applicable stock exchange approvals and vesting requirements. These RSUs will vest in 3 equal tranches over a 3-year period with the first, second and third tranches vesting on the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of the grant, respectively. Each RSU entitles the holder to acquire, for nil cost, one common share of the Company.

Granted an aggregate of 14,919 cash-settled DSUs to independent directors, which will be redeemable upon the retirement, resignation or replacement of a director.

