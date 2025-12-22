Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Record gold prices reflect shifting market riorities

Elemental Royalty Corporation

The final weeks of 2025 have delivered a sharp reminder of where investor conviction is building. Gold has surged to unprecedented levels, with spot prices climbing above $4,400 an ounce for the first time. This move is a reflection of deeper repositioning across portfolios in response to evolving macroeconomic signals.

Driving this shift is a growing consensus that US monetary policy is entering a decisive new phase. With inflation indicators softening and labour markets showing signs of cooling, expectations for continued Federal Reserve rate cuts are no longer speculative, they are becoming a central scenario. For gold, which offers no yield but thrives when real interest rates fall, this represents a powerful structural tailwind.

Institutional interest has been steady, with central banks continuing to add gold to reserves in a bid to diversify away from fiat exposures. At the same time, inflows into gold-backed ETFs and futures positions have accelerated, reinforcing the sense that this move is more than just a defensive hedge.

Elemental Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:ELE, TSX:ELE) is a globally diverse, gold-focused portfolio featuring world-class royalties contributing to peer-leading revenue and strong growth. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Elemental Royalty Corporation

Record gold prices reflect shifting market riorities

Gold breaking above $4,400 is less about reaction and more about repositioning in a changing macro and policy landscape.
Elemental Royalty Corp.

Elemental Royalty Poised for Growth in the Mid-Tier Precious Metals Sector, Says Cantor Fitzgerald

Elemental Royalty Corp. receives Buy rating from Cantor Fitzgerald, citing strong growth outlook and robust royalty cash flows.
Elemental Royalty Corporation

Elemental Royalty CEO David Cole on merger synergies and global royalty growth

Elemental Royalty Corporation's David Cole discusses the transformative merger between Elemental Altus and EMX Royalty. Cole highlights the company’s value-driven strategy, a diversified portfolio of over 300 mineral royalty assets across 20 countries, and the key role of discovery optionality in driving long-term returns.
Elemental Royalty Corporation

Copper demand is accelerating fast

Copper demand is rising across energy and AI infrastructure.

Elemental Royalty Corporation: Unlocking long-term value through high-impact royalties (Video)

Elemental Royalty CEO David Cole explains how smart capital allocation and discovery optionality turn modest royalty deals into multi-decade, cash-generating assets with scale.
Elemental Royalty Corporation

Investor positioning in gold points to shifting expectations on policy

Gold is gaining attention as investors prepare for a potential Fed rate cut and reposition for a softer dollar.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple