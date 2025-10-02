Copper prices climb as supply shocks reshape the balance

Copper is rarely short of headlines, but the latest twists are drawing attention for the fragility of supply. Production setbacks in two of the world’s most influential mining regions are sharpening investor focus on how thin the margin of security has become.

In Chile, lower output has compounded the long-running challenges of ageing mines and operational hurdles. The disruption at El Teniente, one of the state-owned producer’s largest assets, has already trimmed expectations for this year’s production, and the country’s broader output has recorded its steepest decline in more than two years.

At the same time, Indonesia has been grappling with stoppages at the Grasberg complex, one of the world’s largest copper mines. The suspension of operations there is not only significant in scale but also in timing, given that the market has already been absorbing Chile’s difficulties.

